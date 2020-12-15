Report: Police arrest man after knife pulled at Austintown hotel

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported that a friend of his pulled a knife on him while they were at an Austintown hotel.

The man told police that he was visiting Patrick Vinion, 36, who he had known for about 10 years. The man, who is from Indiana, was staying with Vinion in the Westgate Hotel for a couple of weeks, according to a police report.

Police said the victim had a cut on his neck and was bleeding when officers arrived at the hotel Sunday night.

The victim told police that Vinion had been drinking and was upset about something. He said he became enraged and jabbed the knife at his neck.

Police were able to get Vinion to come out of the hotel room, and they took him into custody.

Officers reported finding a knife with blood on it, wrapped in a towel under the comforter on the bed. Police noted that Vinion had blood on his hands and a cut on one of his fingers.

Vinion told police that the argument began over his friend wanting to bring drugs into the room.

Police arrested Vinion on a felonious assault charge, transferring him to the Mahoning County Jail.