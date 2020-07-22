Report: Police arrest 3 during investigation of fraudulent rentals at Hertz

A Hertz employee called police after noticing a credit card used to rent vehicle had been flagged at another Hertz for possible fraudulent activity

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three suspects are facing charges as a result of a fraud investigation in Boardman.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Boardman police were called to the Hertz Car Rental on Market Street for a report that a woman was attempting to rent a vehicle with a fake ID and a possible fraudulent credit card.

When officers arrived at the scene, an employee of Hertz pointed out one of the suspects, who was later identified as 24-year-old Tiana Pearson, of Brooklyn, NY. Pearson was leaving Hertz as officers arrived.

The employee handed officers a New Jersey driver’s license and Capitol One Mastercard under another woman’s name that was left behind on the Hertz desk by Pearson.

When the employee entered the information into the company’s system, the employee noticed that the card had been flagged at another Hertz rental for possible fraudulent activity.

According to a report, an officer questioned Pearson, who told police that her name was the name on the credit card, the report stated.

The Hertz employee said Pearson was walking toward a black Toyota Rav 4 that was just rented out earlier that day to another woman, later identified as 46-year-old Nakia Daniels, of Riverdale, Ga.

After renting the car, Daniels drove the Rav 4 to the Panera Bread restaurant, just north of the Hertz, and parked there.

Daniels rented the Rav 4 earlier Tuesday using the identity of another woman, according to police.

The employee also told police that led them to believe the two were together and that the Rav 4 was also rented using fraudulent information.

While officers were stopping Pearson, a man, later identified as 54-year-old Derek Rogers, of Yeadon, Pa., and a woman exited a white 2020 Dodge Caravan with a Florida license plate. The Caravan was parked across from the Rav 4 in the Panera parking lot.

Rogers and the woman met up with Daniels and all three walked away from the vehicles. The three were found by police at the Dunkin’ Donuts near the Panera.

Police said Rogers and Pearson were found with fraudulent identifications.

Pearson is charged with three counts of identity fraud, while Rogers is charged with forgery.

Daniels, who police said also had multiple IDs and credit cards, was charged with four counts of identity fraud and one count of counterfeiting. Police said she also admitted to hiding counterfeit money in the car, which was discovered by officers.

All three were taken to Mahoning County Jail.

The Rav 4 was returned to Hertz, and the Caravan was towed during the investigation.

The suspects all agreed they drove the Dodge Caravan to Hertz but would not say who drove the car or who rented the car initially, according to a police report.