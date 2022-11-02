GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police are investigating following a crash on a ramp onto Interstate 80.

It happened Monday at about 7:15 p.m. on the I-80 ramp near State Street. Police responded because an officer in the area heard a loud bang on the ramp and went to check it out.

When the officer arrived, he said he saw a red Dodge Charger that had gone off the road and hit a No Pedestrian sign. There was also a man and woman arguing outside the car, the report stated. Two children were inside the pickup.

According to the police report, the woman told police that the driver got a call from another woman and that the driver silenced the call but the caller called back. At that time, the woman said she was trying to grab the driver’s cell phone from between his legs, which caused him to let go of the steering wheel and go off the roadway.

The two children were taken to the hospital, according to a police report but their injuries, if any, were not listed.