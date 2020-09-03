Report: People shooting in Cortland hit neighbor’s house

The homeowner told deputies he was outside with his daughter at the time

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a report that a house in Cortland was hit by bullets from neighbors.

According to a sheriff’s report, it happened around 4:45 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Everett Hull Rd.

The homeowner told deputies he was outside with his daughter when he heard several gunshots and a round go over the top of his property. He then discovered a bullet hit the side of his house, according to the report.

The man said his neighbor had people over and he learned they were shooting at paper targets on a tree without a backstop. He told them they hit the house, and they apologized and stopped shooting, the report states.

Deputies talked to one of the shooters who admitted he and his friends were shooting handguns and an AR-15 at targets on a tree. He said he had no idea the tree wasn’t stopping the bullets, the report states.

According to the report, the man whose house was hit didn’t want to press charges, so deputies warned the shooter about shooting without a proper backstop.

