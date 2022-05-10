YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Derry, Pa., man told police Monday someone he talked to online to sell his dirt bike took the bike and left him with “money movie.”

Officers were called about 11:10 a.m. to the 500 block of Bennington Avenue on the East Side, where reports said the man told police he arranged to meet a man after talking to him on Craigslist about selling his dirt bike for $8,000.

Reports said a suspect drove up in a truck with a woman and asked to test drive the dirt bike, giving the man several hundred dollar bills. The man drove away with the dirt bike and never returned.

The woman said she only knows the suspect by his Instagram name, and she had driven him around several East Side streets before arriving on Bennington, reports said.

Reports said when police examined the money the victim was given, it was determined to be “movie money,” or money that is typically used in movies as a prop and is not real.