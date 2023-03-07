BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say an OVI suspect was involved in a struggle with a police officer following her arrest in Boardman after a traffic stop.

Officers stopped Natasha Aliff, 27, of North Jackson, around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on South Avenue in front of Panera Bread.

According to a police report, Aliff had been driving a silver minivan eastbound down Boardman Poland Road without its headlights on at a high rate of speed.

An officer noted that Aliff was slurring her words, smelled of alcohol, and there was an open bottle of Fireball Whisky in the vehicle’s cupholder.

According to a police report, Aliff was yelling about her rights and was initially uncooperative with the officer who made the traffic stop. A search of the vehicle revealed three bags of suspected marijuana and a digital scale containing drug residue, according to the report.

Police said Aliff refused to provide officers with her address or phone number, asking if they could hurry up and take her to the jail because “she had cows to milk in the morning.”

According to the report, Aliff continued to be uncooperative at the police department, pulling a keyboard from an officer’s desk and later kicking the officer in the leg. Police said Aliff continued to thrash, kick and claw at officers as they secured her in leg shackles and carried her from the booking room to take her to the Mahoning County Jail.

Aliff is now facing charges of OVI, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, assault on a police officer, open container, drug abuse, failure to obey a traffic control device and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

She appeared in court Tuesday, where bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. next Tuesday.