NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A North Jackson man is facing several charges following a reported altercation with police early Tuesday morning.

It all started about 3 a.m. when officers got a report of a man that appeared to be slumped behind the wheel of a car near the intersection of Route 45 and Gladstone Road.

As the responding officer drove by, he said he saw the driver, later identified as 46-year-old John Hartman II, drive away going northbound in the southbound lane of Route 45 before turning onto Gladstone Road where he was stopped by police.

According to the police report, Hartman refused to perform a field sobriety test and was stumbling as he got out of the car, all the while shouting profanities at the officer.

Another unit arrived and Hartman was put in the cruiser where he continued to threaten officers and banged his head on the partition so hard that it began to bleed. When EMTs arrived, he told them that he was assaulted by police, the report stated.

Later, as Hartman was waiting to be treated for his head wound at the hospital, he kicked a police officer in the chest, kicked another officer in the head, and assaulted hospital staff, the report stated. And according to the police report, Hartman told the officers he would track them down, kill them and their families and rape their children.

After Hartman was treated at the hospital, he was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of assault on a peace officer, intimidation of a public servant and OVI.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.