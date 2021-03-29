Report: Ongoing feud prompted driver to smash into back of vehicle in Warren

No injuries were indicated on the police report

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after a man and woman said they were rammed in the back of their car by another person they were feuding with.

According to a police report, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were parked at about 11:22 a.m. Sunday on Swallow Street SW when the suspect pulled down the dead-end street, turned around and rammed his truck into the back of the vehicle the man and woman were sitting in.

The suspect then reportedly took off.

Police said the victims’ vehicle sustained heavy rear-end damage.

No injuries were indicated on the police report.