WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is behind bars after police say she robbed a store with a stolen gun.

Jessica Marshall, 35, is charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Police were called to Quick Stop Market on North Road Thursday around 6 p.m.

According to a report, a woman came into the store and asked for two packs of Pall Mall Blue cigarettes. When the cashier put the cigarettes on the counter, Marshall allegedly put the cigarettes in her pocket then brandished a silver revolver and demanded money.

Reports say Marshall was seen leaving the store in a white Ford F250. Police were able to run a plate number and found the address to the vehicle’s owner.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the truck, still hot, parked in the driveway. Police asked Marshall to go back to the store with them to see if a witness could positively ID her as the person who robbed the store. The witness told police she “had the same body type, height and skin type,” according to the report.

Officers told the witness they needed a “yes or no” on if it was her, and the witness then said yes.

While at the store making an ID, other officers were at the truck owner’s home when he opened a new pack of Paul Mall Blue cigarettes in front of police. Police matched the serial number on the pack he opened to the serial number that was stolen from the store, according to the report.

Police were also able to confirm that the revolver was reported stolen in 1976 out of Little Rock, Arkansas.