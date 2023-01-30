WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested after police were called out to break up a large crowd at a local Sheetz.

According to a police report, officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Sheetz on E. Market Street on reports of a large crowd inside the store.

The caller said there were 30-35 people inside the store smoking and drinking.

When officers arrived, they asked everyone to leave, but the customers refused multiple times, according to the police report.

Larry Owens, 48, was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

The report does not explain what led up to the arrest or charges.

Owens was booked into the Trumbull County Jail and given a $1,500 bond. He was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty.