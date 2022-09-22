BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is in the Mahoning County Jail following a Youngstown police officer’s investigation into a theft from his vehicle, according to a Boardman police report.

The report states that the officer and a woman who lived with him called Boardman police on Aug. 7 after some entered their unlocked vehicles and stole purses and credit cards. The person then tried to make purchases using the cards.

The report states that the thief left behind an ashtray and opened an envelope in the car.

A neighbor also reported the theft of a wallet from his vehicle.

According to the report, the officer who was a victim of the theft called Boardman police and said he accompanied a parole agent to question Anthony Williams and while there, they found driver’s licenses belonging to the woman who lived with him and his neighbor. Cards belonging to other people were also reportedly recovered.

The officer said Williams had said that the items were given to him.

Boardman police then arrested Williams on a warrant for an inducing panic charge and said he had a medical issue during the booking process last month. He was taken to the hospital and released on a summons.

Police arrested Williams again Monday on a warrant on charges of receiving stolen property charges. He’s scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.