Report: Officers hit by car escaping from shoplifting investigation in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A police officer was hit by a vehicle while investigating a shoplifting complaint at the Giant Eagle on Doral Drive.

According to a Boardman police report, the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

An officer reported spotting a green Chevy Silverado that was used in an earlier theft at the Dollar General on Market Street. According to the report, the suspect filled a trash can and cooler with Red Bull drinks and ran out of the store, leaving in the truck.

The officer approached the vehicle to question the person inside but reported that the suspect refused to cooperate. Police said the suspect denied stealing anything and refused to get out of the vehicle.

At one point, police said the driver then tried to pull away, though two officers were standing near the open driver’s and passenger’s side doors. The officers reported being hit with the doors, and one of the officers fell to the ground as a result.

Police said the vehicle also hit an occupied vehicle parked in front of it, causing damage to the right front bumper. The man inside wasn’t injured, according to the report.

Officers were unable to catch up with the truck, which they reported went around Giant Eagle, hopping a curb and driving through the grass to the plaza east of Ashley Furniture.

The incident is under investigation, with charges pending.