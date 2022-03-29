BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police were in a struggle that resulted in two women being arrested early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of Mathews Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday after police heard about an argument.

Reports said that police noticed Glennya Land, 19, yelling because she was locked out of an apartment. Police then noticed another woman who had blood on her head and face.

When police tried to detain Land, reports said that she kept yelling and tried to walk away from officers.

Reports said that the other women tried to stop the officer from arresting Land.

Police said that one of the women, Robinisha Shelton, 28, then pushed an officer. Police then requested additional officers to assist with the arrest.

Reports said that when the officer took control of Land, a blanket that was covering her fell, revealing that she had no pants or underwear on. Before transporting Land to Boardman Police Department, reports said that police grabbed a pair of pants for her to wear.

Land was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business. Reports said that she was released on a summons.

Shelton is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

She told police that she only pushed the officer because she was trying to fix Land’s blanket before it fell off, exposing her.