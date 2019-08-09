Report of erratic driver leads to Boardman traffic stop

Police say the driver was having a medical issue, but they also found drug paraphernalia in the van

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A report of an erratic driver in Boardman led to the discovery of some evidence, police said.

Police pulled over someone driving a roofing company’s van Friday on Market Street across from Panera Bread.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said the driver ignored commands to stop at first.

Police determined the driver was having a medical issue, but they also reported finding suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the van.

No one was immediately charged.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.