NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A North Bloomfield man is facing several charges after deputies reported that he led them on a chase on a motorcycle before complaining about genital pain.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a Trumbull County Sheriff’s sergeant reported spotting a motorcycle speeding along state Route 87 in Bloomfield Township. The deputy tried to pull over the motorcycle but said he reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour in order to catch up with it, according to a Sheriff’s report.

The report stated that the driver ended up skidding off a driveway on Combs Road and stopping next to a trailer. The driver, identified as 48-year-old William Torreance, IV, then jumped off the motorcycle and began yelling that his genitals hurt and that he needed an ambulance, the report stated.

Deputies say while patting down Torreance, he dropped to his knees while again asking for an ambulance and then took off a leather jacket, tossing it in the yard.

Deputies say a glass pipe and suspected methamphetamine were found inside the jacket that he tossed aside.

Torreance told investigators that the jacket was not his and that it belonged to a friend. When asked why he was wearing someone else’s jacket, he told deputies that he was taking a bath at his friend’s house when his genitals began to hurt so severely that he grabbed the jacket and was racing home to get help, the report stated.

Deputies said Torreance had no explanation as to why he didn’t call for help from the friend’s house.

According to the report, he was also found to be driving a motorcycle with improper plates that were not registered to him.

Torreance was arrested, and the motorcycle was towed from the scene.

Torreance is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.