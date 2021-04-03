Report: Niles woman kicked Liberty police officer during arrest

Caitlyn Collier, 28, is charged with assault on a police officer and aggravated menacing, among other charges

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles woman is facing multiple charges after police say she kicked a Liberty police officer.

It happened after a traffic stop around 4:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.

Police said they spotted the driver, 28-year-old Caitlyn Collier, in the drive-thru at PNC Bank on Belmont Avenue. She had a warrant out for her arrest on a probation violation for a possession of heroin charge, according to the report.

A traffic stop was made and police attempted to arrest Collier but said she was argumentative and refused to obey orders. She was taken to the ground and placed under arrest after a struggle, the report stated.

The report stated that while one of the officers attempted to speak to Collier, who was in the back of a police cruiser, she threatened to kill him and tried to kick him in the groin. In doing so, police say she kicked the officer in the thigh.

Collier was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, aggravated menacing, obstructing official business and driving under suspension. She was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police reported finding a digital scale in her purse, which was in the vehicle.