LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers in Liberty engaged in a pursuit of a motorcycle reaching speeds up to 50 miles per hour around 5 p.m. Friday.

According to Liberty Township Police, an officer observed a black motorcycle without any visible registration. When attempting to pull the motorcycle over, the driver, Joshua McBride, did not comply and instead pulled away when the officer turned his lights on, according to a police report.

Officers pursued McBride, following him westbound onto Madison Avenue Expressway toward 422, according to the report. Police said McBride swerved at officers, even giving them hand signals, as he attempted to flee.

Police said McBride led officers through red lights, stop signs and narrowly missed other motorists, even driving toward oncoming traffic.

According to the report, the pursuit ended when McBride pulled into his own driveway before being taken into custody a short time later, telling police “I got nobody to blame but myself, but I just got scared…”

He was taken into custody and transferred to the Trumbull County Jail where he was booked on a third-degree felony charge of failure to comply, along with a traffic citation for driving under suspension and display of plates.

McBride appeared in Girard Municipal Court on Monday. He posted bond, and his next hearing is scheduled for June 21.