Report: Mom facing charges after baby found unsupervised in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother is facing charges after police say they found her infant child unsupervised inside a home in Warren.

Police were called about 12 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 1900 block of Thomas Road SE on reports of an overdose.

When officers arrived, they found Alicia Beckwith, 30, of Rome, Ohio, lying on a couch. Police said that Beckwith was turning blue so they administered naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug. Beckwith woke up as EMS personnel were treating her, according to the police report.

An infant child was located in a car seat in the kitchen.

Beckwith was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center where she was treated and then booked into the Trumbull County Jail on child endangering charges and on an active warrant out of Geauga County.

The child was turned over to a family member.