WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mother is facing child endangering charges after police say she kicked her teenage children out of the house during a snowstorm.

Eva Harris, 38, was arrested Monday and later released from custody, according to jail records.

Police said they were first called to Harris’ home in the 800 block of Summit St. NW around 8 a.m. due to a dispute with her teen daughter. According to a police report, Harris told her 17-year-old daughter to leave after she said her daughter poured a drink on her.

The report stated that the girl was outside, wearing a thin jacket and carrying a trash bag full of belongings.

Police took the girl to the police station but returned to the home later after they say Harris also kicked out her 16-year-old son.

Police contacted Children Services and decided to charge Harris with child endangering after they were unable to get her to answer the door, the report stated. Police noted in their report that Children Services had a previous case with the family from September of 2021.

Police say the temperature was in the 20s and there were several inches of snow on the ground at the time.

Harris pleaded not guilty to the charges, and she’s set to appear in court again on March 1.