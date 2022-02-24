WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and two women reported to police that the house they were staying in was raided by two men who said they were police officers.

The incident happened about 5 a.m. Tuesday at a house on the 1300 block of Front St. SW.

According to a police report, two men busted through the door yelling, “Warren Police Department.”

A woman who was in a bedroom was ordered to the ground but couldn’t comply because she said she has bad knees. She said one of the men threw her to the ground and told her not to look up or he would shoot her as the men ransacked the room, the report stated.

A woman in another bedroom was lying on a bed when the men came in and told her to face the wall as they rummaged through her belongings, reports said.

The man in the house said he heard the door being kicked in and saw two men come inside. He said one of the men told him to get on the ground and he complied because he thought they were police officers.

The three victims reported several items stolen including over $1,800 in cash, credit and debit cards, documents, jewelry and coins.