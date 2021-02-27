Report: Men burglarized Warren home, enticed dogs inside with bologna

When police entered the home, they observed the glass on the front door had been smashed, a jewelry box was open and two television sets were moved toward the exit

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said two men broke into a Warren home and were able to keep the dogs inside at bay with slices of bologna.

Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Maryland St. NW to investigate a potential burglary in progress around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers reported seeing two men moving around the inside of the home with flashlights after forcibly gaining entry through the front door.

Police arrested 32-year-old Neal Royalle Green and 28-year-old Allan Bosak, III, who they say broke into the home and are being charged with burglary. Police said Bosak also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

When asked why the two men were in the home, Green insisted he was friends with the homeowner and allowed inside. After patting him down, the arresting officer found a red flashlight and three gold rings in Green’s pocket, according to the report.

When police entered the home, they observed the glass on the front door had been smashed, a jewelry box was open and two television sets were moved toward the exit.

One of the TVs was sitting on the back porch by the door, while another rested on a nearby stairway.

Officers heard barking coming from upstairs and learned Green and Bosak had tried to quiet them down by enticing them with pieces of bologna, according to the report.

After speaking with the homeowner following the arrests, the homeowner confirmed the two men had not been welcomed inside and he didn’t know them as friends.

Green would be transported to Trumbull County Jail, followed by Bosak, who went to St. Joseph Warren Hospital so doctors could look at a large wound located on his forehead.

Placed on a police hold, Bosak also hinted that he might have drugs hidden in his sweatpants, but officers confirmed this was false.