BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Masury man is facing charges after a scuffle that rolled across the state line into Hermitage, where shots were fired, according to a police report.

Julius Ragalyi, 47, is charged with four counts of aggravated menacing.

Last Thursday night, officers were initially called to a reported shooting near the 8200 block of Superior Street. They later learned that no one had been shot but that shots had been fired during a fight with a gun, according to a police report.

The suspect, identified in the report as Ragalyi, had already left the scene. Officers reported that the victim, an 18-year-old man, was inside Stateline Market when they arrived, and he gave officers the gun used during the incident.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police determined that the victim and Ragalyi had been involved in a fight after Ragalyi approached the victim with a gun, pointing it at his head, the report stated.

According to the report, the victim said he had confronted Ragalyi, who he said was staring at his girlfriend. He said Ragalyi then came up to the vehicle he was in and pointed the gun at him. The two were then involved in a fight that rolled over the state line into Hermitage, where the gun was fired during the scuffle.

The report states that Ragalyi then threw the gun into the woods and jumped in a vehicle, leaving the area.

The victim grabbed the gun, brought it into the store and unloaded it. He also brought in a casing from the parking lot, police said.

Police said there was evidence that a fight had occurred near a weeded area, but they couldn’t find any more shell casings in the area.

Tuesday, police arrested Ragalyi on a warrant at his home on N. State Line Road. Ragalyi is being held in the Trumbull County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police said during their investigation, a woman was also charged with OVI after she drove up to the scene of the shooting while she was intoxicated. She was unable to give an adequate breath sample but admitted to having four beers and smelled heavily of alcohol, according to the report.