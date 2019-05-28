Report: Masury man, Brookfield officer scuffle over Taser

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - A Masury man faces several criminal charges after he was involved in a fight with a Brookfield officer that ended up in the middle of the street, according to a police report.

Jonathon Green, 33, was arrested on robbery, assault and resisting arrest charges early Sunday morning.

An officer spotted Green, who appeared to be intoxicated, walking near Circle K just before 3 a.m., according to the report. The officer said Green walked into the store and back out a short time later.

Police said the officer tried questioning Green, but Green seemed confused. At one point, Green tried leaving the area and the officer grabbed his arm, according to the report.

Police said Green continued to pull away from the officer, who used a Taser to stun Green.

Police said Green pushed the Taser away and later grabbed it from the officer, leading to a struggle for the Taser.

The police report says the officer punched Green in the face a few times during the struggle, and Green ran into the middle of Roberts Street.

According to the report, Green was swinging his hands and legs while the officer tried to arrest him in the street. The officer reported hitting Green in the head again, but said it appeared to be ineffective.

Officers from neighboring departments were called in to help and Green was eventually arrested after other officers Tased him.

Police said a metal crack pipe fell from Green's pocket during the ordeal.

Crews took Green to the hospital because he had cuts on his face. The officer also went to the hospital to get checked out.

The police report says the officer's body camera died during a traffic stop before the struggle with Green. The officer said the clerk at Circle K witnessed the scuffle, however.

The clerk told police Green was in the store to buy beer, but said he got angry when she told him she could not sell him alcohol at that time.