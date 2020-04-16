Report: Man with 19 convictions for driving with suspended license cited again in Youngstown

Breaking News
Police say the man also has seven open suspensions on the license

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man with seven open suspensions on his driver’s license and 19 convictions for driving with a suspended license was issued another citation after he was spotted driving a car without a visible license plate on Youngstown’s west side, police say.

Reports said officers pulled over a car about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at Mahoning and Brockway avenues driven by Mark Mueller, 45, of West Warren Avenue.

Reports said Mueller told police that he did have a temporary tag, but they couldn’t see it because it was behind a tinted window.

Police did check and find the tag before they towed the car. Mueller was issued a citation and given a court date.

