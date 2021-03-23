Report: Man wanted on drug charge runs from police in Liberty Twp.

Officers searched the area for Snowden but couldn't find him

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man with an active drug warrant out of Trumbull County got away during a traffic stop in Liberty Township early Saturday morning.

According to the police report, a patrolling officer saw a maroon Ford Escape heading northbound on Belmont Avenue around 12:23 a.m. The officer said it matched the description of a suspected SUV seen at Motel 6 the night before.

That vehicle was registered to Samson Snowden, who has a suspended driver’s license and an active warrant out of Trumbull County for possession of fentanyl, the report said.

The police report said officers then followed the SUV as it made its way to the Motel 6 parking lot. The SUV continued along the south side of the buildings, and officers initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, who police identified as Snowden, stepped out of the SUV with his hands up. When officers told him to get back in the vehicle, Snowden asked, “Is there a problem?” before turning and running away.

According to the report, the passenger then started opening the door, and officers ordered him to put his hands on the dashboard. He was handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser. He was later released from the scene.

Officers searched the area for Snowden but couldn’t find him.

While searching the SUV, investigators found two loaded handguns, pills, a plastic bag with an unknown gray substance, a digital scale and over $1,000 in cash.

Warrants for Snowden’s arrest are being issued for obstructing official business, resisting arrest, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability.

Additional drug charges are pending lab results.