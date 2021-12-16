YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man cited for theft this week told police that he and another man had been stealing linen up to four times a week from a Belmont Avenue business and reselling it to local bars and restaurants.

Justin Hunter, 38, of Fifth Avenue, was arraigned in municipal court Tuesday on a charge of theft. He is free on bond pending a Feb. 1 pretrial hearing.

Reports said police were called about 10:15 p.m. Monday to Domestic Uniform Rentals for a report of theft. A person flagged down police and told them that someone had been stealing from delivery trucks and that an employee was following the suspect’s vehicle. Police pulled the vehicle over at Market and Front streets, reports said.

Hunter was a passenger and his wife was the driver of the car, reports said. Reports said there were two large bags of laundry in the trunk filled with dirty towels.

Reports said Hunter told police that he and another man he called “Chuck” had been stealing towels and other linens from the business three to four times a week and reselling them for $5 to $10 apiece to other bars and restaurants around town.

Hunter told police that “Chuck” told him it’s a good way to make money, reports said.

Hunter’s wife was cited for a traffic violation also, reports said.

Detectives are investigating further.