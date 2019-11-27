Report: Man told police he fired gun in Youngstown street to protect his property

The shots sent a panicked woman and her children, who were waiting at the bus stop, to leave the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who told Youngstown police he was firing a gun early Tuesday morning to protect his property is charged with a third-degree felony.

Jawon Ferrell, 32, of Donald Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a felony charge of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited roadway or highway and a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic.

Police were called about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Donald and North Hazelwood avenues. A woman told them that she was waiting at the corner with her three children for a school bus when a man ran up behind her car. She said he was yelling and firing a gun in the air.

The woman told police that she was terrified so she drove away but came back when police were there.

Neighbors also told police that they heard several shots.

Ferrell came outside and told police that he just returned home and noticed the car at the corner next to his car on the street.

Ferrell’s car had been broken into before and he told police he has a concealed carry permit, so he got his gun and went outside and fired several shots “to protect my property.”

Police found nine spent 9mm shell casings in the roadway and a live 9mm bullet, reports said.

Reports said Ferrell gave police the gun he fired as well as another gun, a .45-caliber pistol. A records check showed the 9mm handgun was reported stolen by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

No one was injured, but the woman told police that she and her children were frightened.

Reports noted that Ferrell was very cooperative with police.