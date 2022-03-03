BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Southern Boulevard man told police early Wednesday he should have run from them after he was arrested for having a loaded gun in a rental truck he was driving.

Dashawn Dates, 20, is expected to be arraigned later Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman after he was arrested about 3:25 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. He is presently in the Mahoning County Jail.

Reports said Dates was driving a rental truck that was pulled over at Southern Boulevard and Maple Drive for speeding. When police went to talk to Dates, they could smell marijuana coming from the inside of the truck and asked him to get out so they could search it.

Police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun under an armrest on the floor in a hidden compartment, reports said.

Reports said Dates told police when he was booked into the jail that if knew he was going to be arrested, he should have “just ran from police and make us try to catch him.”