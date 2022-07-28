BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 64-year-old Southern Boulevard man told police Wednesday that he robbed an East Midlothian Boulevard gas station Wednesday because he was having a bad day and needed money for a hotel.

Palmer Chatman was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery. He is expected to be arraigned later Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

Reports said police were called about 6:05 p.m. to a 649 E. Midlothian Blvd. gas station, where an employee told police that Chatman came in the station, went in the restroom, came out smoking a cigarette and grabbed a can of beer and a funnel, which he put over his face.

When the employee told Chatman he could not smoke inside, reports said he asked if there were any cameras, and he then reached toward his waist like he had a gun and demanded money, reports said.

As the employee was removing money from the cash register, a customer said Chatman told the man that he was robbing the store and demanded his money. The customer gave Chatman $15 and left. The employee managed to sneak away with the store’s money and the two drove away and called 911.

When police arrived, Chatman was walking out the door with an open can of beer in his hand and was immediately taken into custody, reports said.

Reports said Chatman told police that he did not have a gun and decided to rob the station because he was having a bad day and needed money for a hotel.

Police found $15 in Chatman’s pockets, reports said, which they believe came from the customer who came into the store.