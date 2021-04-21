Report: Man throws gun from upstairs window as police investigate Boardman home

Investigators also found about 100 grams of marijuana, a scale and over $200 in cash during the search

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the Mahoning County Jail Wednesday after police say he threw a gun from a Boardman home window during an investigation.

Police were originally called to investigate after multiple shots were heard from the residence on Shadyside Drive around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

Neighbors told officers when they arrived that they heard shots from a house across the street and saw several people run inside.

Officers were able to set up a perimeter around the house and ordered several juveniles to come out.

Six of them were detained at the scene, but only one of them was taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center for an open warrant. The rest were released to their parents.

No one was injured, but police said three bullet holes were found in the house across the street.

Further investigating the shooting, detectives conducted a search warrant at the home Wednesday morning. When they got there, police said a man inside the home threw a Glock model 44 pistol from the upstairs window.

The man, later identified as 20-year-old Kyrese North, was taken into custody.

Investigators say they also found about 100 grams of marijuana, a scale and over $200 in cash during the search.

North was charged with tampering with evidence, trafficking in drugs and obstructing official business. Additional charges are pending as the investigation goes on.