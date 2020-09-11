Report: Man threw hatchet at driver in Warren

This photo is for an unrelated felonious assault arrest in June.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing felonious assault and criminal damaging charges after reports say he threw a hatchet at a driver in the city.

Police say they found the suspect, 48-year-old William Rupert, lying in the roadway on Raymond Street NW around 4 p.m. Thursday. They had received initial reports that a man had been hit by a car and that the vehicle left the scene.

Police said when they arrived, however, they found that Rupert was highly intoxicated. A witness told officers that Rupert had been smashing car windows in the area with a hammer and then walked into the middle of the road and laid down.

Another witness told police that she was driving in the area when she came up to Rupert, who was in the road. She said Rupert threw a hatchet at her vehicle, so in fear for her safety, she drove away quickly.

The woman who called 911 told police she heard glass shattering and saw Rupert walking away from a damaged vehicle. She said he then walked into her yard and picked up a “stop racism” sign, throwing it.

According to a police report, when officers went to question Rupert, he asked an officer to shoot him and when the officer refused, Rupert reached for a knife and threatened to stab the officer.

Crews transported Rupert to the hospital for an evaluation.

Police say he admitted to hitting the SUV with a hatchet, telling investigators it was coming toward him at a high rate of speed

