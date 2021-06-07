Report: Man threatens Mercer Co. camper with gun, calls him racial slurs

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was charged with threatening a camper in Mercer County over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police were called out to Millbrook Road in Jackson Township Saturday night after reports of a gunshot being fired in the area.

According to the report, the victim told police he was camping and fishing when the property owner, identified as 61-year-old Dean Marburger, of Mercer, came up to him with a gun.

The victim said he had permission to be there.

According to the report, Marburger pointed the gun at him, loaded it, and started calling him racial slurs and threatening him.

The victim told police Marburger also shot toward the pond while he was trying to leave.

Marburger was arrested and booked into the Mercer County Jail.