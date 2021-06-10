Report: Man threatened woman with gun in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing child endangering and aggravated menacing charges stemming from an incident in Austintown on May 26.

Police arrested Tony Dabney, 20, on a warrant Wednesday in Canfield.

Police said on May 26, they received a report that Dabney threatened a woman while he had a handgun at an apartment complex in Austintown.

The woman involved did not want to press charges, though she said Dabney was intoxicated and had a gun, according to a police report. She said she was concerned about her children, who were inside the apartment with Dabney, and said she wanted officers to check on them.

Police said when they arrived, Dabney had already left the apartment. They found the children inside, unharmed.

A witness also reported seeing Dabney with the gun. Another witness told police he had already left the apartment complex with a friend, according to the report.