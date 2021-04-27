Report: Man tells Youngstown police he doesn’t have gun — but clank gives him away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said officers early Monday found a loaded gun on a man who at first denied it, but gave himself away after he waved his arms and a metallic sound came out.

Jayshawn Sutton, 22, of Hillman Street, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Officers were called about 5:10 a.m. Monday to the 270 block of Griselda Avenue after a gunshot sensor detected a round was fired. As officers were on their way, they were told several more shots were fired, reports said.

Police found a man and a woman walk from Griselda Avenue to another street, with the woman leaving the man. Police stopped the man, later identified as Sutton, who immediately turned his body away from an officer like he was shielding something from him, reports said.

Reports said an officer asked Sutton if he had a gun and he said no, but he threw his arms up in the air, and when he did, the officer could hear a clang, reports said. Reports said Sutton was asked again, and he admitted he had a gun.

After Sutton was handcuffed, police found a loaded .22-caliber pistol in his pockets as well as a box of .22-caliber ammunition, reports said.

Reports said Sutton has three warrants from two different jurisdictions.