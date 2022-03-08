CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown man told police Monday morning he was selling marijuana as he worked the midnight shift at a McCartney Road gas station because he just got out of prison and he needs the money.

Bshar Ahmed, 30, of Market Street, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, four fifth-degree felony counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Ahmed was arrested about 10 a.m. Monday after police were called to a 220 McCartney Road gas station by the owner, who reports said told officers that Ahmed was selling drugs while he was working.

Police then spoke to Ahmed, who reports said told officers he was selling marijuana while he worked the midnight shift because he just got out of prison and needed the money.

Reports said police were given a bag by the owner that Ahmed said was his and inside were bags of marijuana and a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun.

Ahmed admitted the gun and drugs were his, and Ahmed told police he needed the gun for his safety, reports said.

Police searched the bag further and found more marijuana and suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack cocaine, some unknown pills and $1,173 cash, reports said.

Ahmed has a conviction in 2020 for carrying a concealed weapon which bars him from having a firearm. He was also sentenced in 2020 on a separate case to six months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. Those pleas came while he was on probation in the gun case.

Both of those convictions were in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.