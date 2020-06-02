Report: Man suspected of drinking and driving in Liberty with child in car

Breaking News
Police said the suspect had been passing empty beer bottles through the drive-thru window of Arby's

Ernest Lewis, charged with DUI and child endangering in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police said they were tipped off to a suspected drunk driver in Liberty after he handed two empty beer bottles through the drive-thru window of Arby’s.

Police said just after midnight Friday, they were called to the Arby’s on Belmont Avenue for a report that an intoxicated man was passing beer bottles through the drive-thru window.

Police stopped the vehicle nearby as it pulled into the parking lot of Long John Silver’s, according to a police report.

Police said the driver, Ernest Lewis, II, appeared to be intoxicated and had his child in the car. A police report did not list the age of the child.

Lewis declined to answer questions or submit sobriety tests. He was arrested on DUI and child endangering charges, and the child was turned over to a family member.

