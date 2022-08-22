WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested after police say he stole a police car and crashed it.

It happened on August 13, around 4 p.m.

Police say Noah Collins told them he panicked and took the cruiser because he was on meth. According to a report, he stated he “shot up” one gram of meth at a church on Market, NW, right before stealing the cruiser.

The report says Collins drove the cruiser recklessly westbound on Ward St., NW. A witness told police he was going over 100 MPH.

Collins lost control of the car and went into an empty lot at the corner of Iowa Ave., NW and Ward St., NW. He continued driving down Iowa Ave., NW heading South in the northbound lane. Then, he crossed the street and crashed into a utility pole, according to the report.

The report says there were numerous children riding bikes up and down the street but thankfully, no one was hit.

The cruiser had disabling damage, all the rims were bent or scratched, two of the tires were flat and the front push bar was damaged.

According to the report, Collins did not have on a seat belt but did not complain of any injuries.

Collins was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle impaired, driving under suspension, no seatbelt, reckless operation, and reasonable control. He also has charges listed in the Trumbull County Jail for escape, theft, failure to comply, petty theft and probation violation.

The case has been bound over to the grand jury.