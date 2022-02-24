WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North St. NW, after a man set fire to his house, then jumped out the window to escape, according to a police report.

An officer found the man at the intersection of Freeman and North streets. He was shirtless, covered in blood and repeatedly confessed to committing a sin, the report stated.

Police said the man was continuously stating he was either God or Lucifer. The man said he set fire to the house and jumped out the window because he had to escape the hell he was in, the report stated.

After a little convincing, officers and paramedics were able to get the man into an ambulance. He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation of a suspected mental issue.

A neighbor suffered minor injuries while trying to put out the fire, the report stated.

Officers will confer with prosecutors in reference to filing charges, according to the report.