Report: Man sleeping in car with rifle on lap arrested on gun, drug charges in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A North Side man has been charged for the third time with being a felon in possession of a firearm after reports said Youngstown police found him asleep early Wednesday in an idling car with a loaded semiautomatic rifle in his lap.

Brandon Owens, 36, of Lexington Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl.

Owens was arrested just after 1 a.m. in the 500 block of St. Louis Avenue on the South Side after someone called 911 to report a car had been in their driveway for at least a half hour with the engine running.

When police arrived, they found Owens asleep in the driver’s seat with an MP-15 semiautomatic rifle across his lap. His hand was over the trigger, reports said.

More officers were called, and because all four doors of the car were locked, police used a baton to break the window, grab the rifle and take Owens into custody.

The magazine for the rifle was loaded but reports did not say how many rounds were in the magazine.

Inside the car police found a digital scale, two bags of crack cocaine and a bag of fentanyl, reports said.

Reports said Owens refused to answer any questions about the rifle.

Common Pleas Court records show Owens was sentenced to two years in prison in 2005 with credit for time served for being a felon in possession of a firearm and picked up another year in prison on the same charge in 2006.