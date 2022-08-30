WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate a report that a man shot one victim in the face with a BB gun and punched another repeatedly.

According to a Warren City Police report, just before 9:45 p.m. Friday, a woman reported that she was driving home when a suspect in another vehicle shot at her car with what is believed to be a soft gel BB (Orbeez) gun.

One of the BB pellets went through the driver’s side window and struck the driver’s daughter in the face.

The incident happened on Edgewood Street near Genesee Avenue NE. After shooting at the victim’s car, the suspect then fled west toward Bonnie Brae Avenue, according to reports.

The victim then followed the suspect onto Bonnie Brae Avenue and stopped near its intersection with Hollywood Street. The victim then pulled up behind the suspect’s car.

The suspect’s passenger then got out of the car, approached the driver’s side window, and punched the suspect repeatedly, according to the police report. The victim said she was able to block some of the punches.

The suspect then threatened the two victims and left, according to the report.

The report states that the victims had only minor injuries.