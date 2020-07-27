Report: Man shot twice in Warren

Police in Warren are working to piece together the circumstances that led up to a man getting shot twice

According to a police report, a woman inside her home on Burton Street SE called police at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday when she heard several gunshots.

The woman said she looked out her window and saw a man who appeared to be wounded walking down the street with two other women following him. The women were yelling at the man to get help for his wounds, the report stated.

Officers located the victim on Milton Street. They say he was bleeding and had gunshot wounds in his stomach and back.

The victim refused any help whatsoever and wanted police to leave him alone. Police say the man was alert and walking very fast. They said his wounds did not seem life-threatening.

Police found a bullet hole in the front window of a house in the 1800 block of Burton Street.

According to the police report, the victim showed up at St. Joseph Warren Hospital about 8:05 p.m. but was uncooperative with hospital workers. Hospital staff said they were finally able to get him to calm down so they could tend to his wounds.