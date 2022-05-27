WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers were called to Trumbull Memorial Hospital Wednesday after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:35 p.m. to the hospital after the victim’s girlfriend drove him to the emergency room.

The 43-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand from what is believed to be a robbery attempt on Vine Avenue NE, the report stated.

The victim was not able to give police many details, according to the police report.