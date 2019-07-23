Report: Man shot in groin at Warren apartment complex

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Shawndon Flowers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting that seriously hurt a 24-year-old man in Warren.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Avon Oaks Apartments on Southern Boulevard.

Police said Shawndon Flowers was lying on the stairs between the second and third floors.

A man was sitting on the steps with Flowers. The man told police he heard gunshots and found Flowers lying there, according to a report.

Police said Flowers’ pants were pulled down and someone tied a rag around his leg a few inches above his knee. He had been shot in the groin area, thigh and knee, according to a police report.

Police said they found a few shell casings on the step, entry landing and outside the door.

It’s not the first time Flowers has been shot. In May, he was hurt, but not seriously, after another shooting in Warren.

Police said he and another victim would not give officers much information about what happened.