Report: Man shot at in Youngstown told police he had ‘a lot of enemies out here’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who was injured by flying glass Thursday after a truck he was driving was shot at told police, “I just got a lot of enemies out here.”

Officers were called just after 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mahoning and Dunlap avenues in the West Side where the man was waiting for police in his damaged pickup that has Texas plates.

Reports said the man told police he was turning onto Mahoning Avenue from South Dunlap Avenue when a man in the parking lot across the street fired several shots at the truck.

The man drove a short while before turning back and returning to meet police. His truck had at least six bullet holes as well as a flat tire.

The man told police that he has enemies when they asked him who may have shot at him, reports said.

The gunman fled north on North Dunlap Avenue. Officers found 10 9mm shell casings where the gunman was firing from, reports said.

The victim was treated for cuts at St. Elizabeth Health Center and released. Police towed his truck.