Report: Man shot after breaking up fight in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Officers are still investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in Warren.

Police say that they were called to the 1600 block of Youngstown Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. on reports of gunfire.

Officers located a 30-year-old man walking along Youngstown Road, near Belvedere Avenue, who told them he had been shot.

According to the police report, the man attempted to break up a fight between a woman and two men at the Pit Stop on Youngstown Road. He said after he fought with the men, he was shot as he was walking away with the woman.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his heel. Police say he also had a bloody nose from the altercation.

The man was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police say that the victim did not know the person who shot him or what they looked like. Anyone with information is asked to call Warren Police Department.