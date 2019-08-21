Report: Man says friend he met in jail pulled gun on him in Liberty Twp.

The victim told police that he met Stracener in jail and let him move in with him

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police from multiple agencies ordered a suspect out of a home after reports that he pointed a gun at his roommate in Liberty.

The victim called police just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, reporting that Michael Stracener was drunk and had been waving a gun around. He said he was afraid that Stracener was going to shoot him after pointing the gun at his head, according to a police report.

The victim told police that he met Stracener in jail. He said Stracener bonded him out, so he agreed to let him move in with him.

Fearing for his life, the man said he grabbed his dog and ran out of the house, calling 911.

Police from Liberty, Hubbard and Hubbard Township then surrounded the home on Parkwood Avenue, ordering Stracener outside.

Police said Stracener surrendered and was taken into custody.

He admitted to having a firearm, which police found sticking out of a couch cushion, but he denied pointing it at the man, according to the report.

Police said Stracener appeared intoxicated, and beer and liquor bottles were strewn throughout the home.

He’s charged with domestic violence, aggravated menacing and possessing weapons while intoxicated.

Stracener pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday, and he’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.

According to court records, Stracener was recently convicted of aggravated menacing and ordered to forfeit a firearm in that case. He was ordered to have no contact with another Liberty man as a result of that conviction.