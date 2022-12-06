HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is behind bars after police say he broke into the Howland Fire Department.

The 67-year-old Howland man has been charged with burglary.

A police report states that Howland Fire Captain Brian Pugh heard a noise around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the fire department’s living quarters and went to check on it. That’s when he found the man rummaging through the kitchen cabinets. He yelled at him to stop and go out to the bay while Pugh called 911.

When police arrived, they asked the man what he was doing there and he told them he was being held hostage in his home for the past three days, and he was able to break out and run to the fire station for help, according to the report.

The man said he was looking for food and water in the kitchen.

Police went to the home where he said he was being held hostage but were not able to make contact with anyone.

The man appeared in Warren Municipal Court where he pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $15,000 bond.