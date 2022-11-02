WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a Warren man says he was robbed by two men at gunpoint.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told them that he was near the St. James Church Hall parking lot on Milton Street. He said he went there to sell an iPhone.

He said he was showing two men the phone. He looked down to delete his information off the phone, and when he looked back up, there was a gun in his face, according to the police report.

One of the robbers took the phone out of his hand and started rummaging through his car, finding and taking his wallet. According to the report, the victim had money, his ID and credit cards in the wallet.

As of now, no arrests have been made.