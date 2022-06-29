CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a police report, a man resisted arrest and threatened police during the booking process for an OVI situation.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

The Canfield Police Department was called to assist the Mill Creek Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the intersection of Fairground Boulevard and S. Broad Street in Canfield.

According to police, 39-year-old Aron Lipp of East Palestine smelled strongly of alcohol, was slurring his words, was having trouble keeping his balance and had urinated on himself.

Lipp told police he was just driving his vehicle around, the report stated.

Inside the vehicle, an officer said they saw an open container of alcohol.

During his arrest, police said that Lipp refused to comply with being handcuffed and at one point, tried pushing away in an attempt to run off.

During the booking process, police said that Lipp threatened to fight them several times, said he could “whoop [their] a**” and threatened he could jump over the counter and hurt them.

Lipp was charged with two counts of OVI, resisting arrest, open container and drug abuse possession.

His vehicle was towed.