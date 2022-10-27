LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested Monday night in Liberty Township after police say he led them on a chase on foot.

Police said the suspect, 59-year-old Gerald Brown, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in the area of Belmont and Fairlawn Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Officers reported that Brown appeared nervous. When they were checking his Social Security number, Brown abruptly got out of the vehicle and started running with grocery bags in his hands, according to a police report.

Police ordered Brown to stop running, and they said they were going to stun him with a stun gun twice. An officer ended up catching and arresting Brown after Brown fell over but said he tried to resist arrest by making his arms deadweight.

Police located a BIC lighter that was in Brown’s hand. Officers also reported finding two smoking pipes in the vehicle as well as an unknown pink tablet in a plastic bag. Police said Brown had bags containing an unknown pink substance and a folded piece of paper with an unknown substance in his wallet.

Officers also reported finding several items that Brown discarded as he ran, including 22 thermal underwear packs, a Cleveland Browns jersey, white athletic shorts, a black and gray hat, and a box of Gain dryer sheets, all with tags on them.

Brown was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business. He also had a warrant for his arrest, according to the report.

He was released from the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday night. Brown was arraigned Tuesday. His pre-trial is scheduled for November 3.

The driver was issued citations for charges of driving without a license plate and headlights and fictitious plates.